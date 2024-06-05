The Scoop: Weds. June 5th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Manatee Memorial Hospital cuts funding for uninsured and low-income surgical patients

We Care Manatee is a nonprofit organization that connects patients with financial needs to healthcare providers. The hospital recently cut ties with Good County on June 1 which was another organization that helped those who needed surgery.

Hundreds of teens gathered downtown Saturday night and some were firing gel pellet guns. WMNF’s Chris Young reports the Police department’s response to cracking down on similar behaviors.

WMNF’s Colleen Cole reports about a group providing uninsured children with free shots before the upcoming school year.

DeSantis directs over $ 7 million to rebuild shrimp dock damaged from Hurricane Ian

The $7 million will go towards expanding the San Carlos Maritime Park facility to serve as an emergency location and a distribution site for shrimp boats.

Tampa Bay students win AAA School Saftey Patroller of the Year for Florida

Triple A recognized a 5th grader at the Florida School Safety Patroller of the Year. Sophia Cuviello is one of thousands of 5th graders participating in the program.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF