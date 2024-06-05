Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Weds. June 5th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Share

Manatee Memorial Hospital cuts funding for uninsured and low-income surgical patients

We Care Manatee is a nonprofit organization that connects patients with financial needs to healthcare providers. The hospital recently cut ties with Good County on June 1 which was another organization that helped those who needed surgery.

St.Petersburg Police Department cracks down after teens fire pellet guns

Hundreds of teens gathered downtown Saturday night and some were firing gel pellet guns. WMNF’s Chris Young reports the Police department’s response to cracking down on similar behaviors.

One Tampa organization is helping kids get back-to-school immunizations

WMNF’s Colleen Cole reports about a group providing uninsured children with free shots before the upcoming school year.

DeSantis directs over $ 7 million to rebuild shrimp dock damaged from Hurricane Ian

The $7 million will go towards expanding the San Carlos Maritime Park facility to serve as an emergency location and a distribution site for shrimp boats.

Tampa Bay students win AAA School Saftey Patroller of the Year for Florida

Triple A recognized a 5th grader at the Florida School Safety Patroller of the Year. Sophia Cuviello is one of thousands of 5th graders participating in the program.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Andrew Warren On Justice for the Wrongfully Convicted

Twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren discusses justice for...

Hurricane Idalia
Hillsborough County seeks public input on flooding for future relief projects

Listen: Hillsborough County residents can express their concerns about flooding...

Young girl standing in from of lighted letters in a white dress with yellow neon belt on chest.
Tampa Bay student is Florida’s AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year

AAA has recognized a Tampa Bay area 5th grader, Sophie...

Give a little bit during this year’s Summer FUNd Drive!

Donate to Sustainable Living during this year's Summer Fund Drive...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf Happy Throwback Thursday! 🎉 FundDrive Season is here, and we couldn’t resist sharing this awesome memory with you! Your support helps us continue spreading love and positivity throughout our local community and beyond. 🌟 Please consider donating to keep the good vibes going! ❤️ CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf #TBT Summer Fund Drive starts TODAY! Summer days are best spent with WMNF 88.5! Whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, tune in to the sounds of summer on your favorite community radio station. Support us today and ensure that the tunes keep coming all season long! Let's Elevate the community together! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate 🌊 Get ready to make waves this summer with WMNF 88.5! Our summer fund drive runs from May 29th to June 5th. 🎶📻 Show your support for Tampa Bay’s best station and snag some cool summer swag. Donate, enjoy great music and news, and help keep us on the airwaves. Don’t miss out—elevate your summer vibes with WMNF 88.5! 🌞🎉 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: