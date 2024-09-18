The Scoop: Weds. Sept. 18th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Statewide, school districts have been inundated with false shooting threats. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood’s message to students and their parents is if a kid gets arrested for making a threat, he’ll post the mugshot on social media.

DeSantis won’t mandate metal detectors in school districts

Governor Ron DeSantis says metal detectors won’t be mandated in Florida schools. The governor’s remarks came at a press conference in Orlando the same day the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11-year-old who made threats.

Tampa is launching a two-year project to update the city’s land development code. WMNF’s Chris Young reports, the city held a public kickoff meeting at the City Center at Hanna Avenue to introduce it.

Court date scheduled for Transgender Medicaid coverage case

An appeals court will hear arguments in late November about whether Florida violated federal law. The battle questions the state’s move to block Medicaid coverage for transgender people seeking hormone therapy and puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria.

Forecasters monitoring two disturbances

Forecasters are monitoring two tropical disturbances which could form into depressions by the weekend. The remnants of Gordon in the Atlantic could reform when it meets a non-tropical low.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

