The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Thursday, April 13th, 2023

Florida execution

Louis Bernard Gaskin became the 101st person executed in the state of Florida last night after being sentenced to death for the murder of a north Florida couple in 1989. “Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty” held vigils across the state during the execution to voice their opposition to capital punishment.

Affordable healthcare for children

A bill that advanced unanimously in a Senate committee yesterday would make more of Florida’s children eligible for affordable healthcare.

Florida lawmakers dilute education bill

Tallahassee lawmakers have watered down a controversial education bill that would’ve scrubbed any references to “diversity, equity and inclusion.” The proposed changes were approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Education on a party-line vote during a two-hour hearing that included dozens of students, faculty and union representatives speaking in opposition to the bill. There were concerns that restricting those initiatives could potentially endanger the accreditation of certain higher-ed courses and programs.

SB 266, and its House companion, HB 999 would have barred state universities and colleges from spending any money on programs that promote “diversity, equity, inclusion or critical race theory.” The rewritten bill would require universities to periodically review curriculum and ensure all academic programs align with the state’s mission – which bars teaching about “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent” in the institutions of the US.

“Left lane” bill advances in State Senate

A bill in the Florida Legislature to prevent motorists from staying in the left lane advanced through a Senate committee on Wednesday.

Advocacy group warns travelers of new state reputation

Equality Florida issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, warning those considering traveling to or moving to the state. Executive Director Nadine Smith said “As an organization that has spent decades working to improve Florida’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place to live work and visit, it is with great sadness that we must respond to those asking if it is safe to travel to Florida or remain in the state as the laws strip away basic rights and freedoms.” The group says Gov. Ron DeSantis has made “extremist policies” the centerpiece of his presidential campaign strategy and has “weaponized state agencies.” Last month, Florida’s chapter of the NAACP voted unanimously to ask that group’s national board to issue a travel advisory for Black Americans citing concerns over what they call “anti-black legislation.”

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report.