“The Storms of Life” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Each year June 1st marks the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The Atlantic Hurricane Season usually last until November 30th, with September being the most common month for hurricanes.

According to the The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center, an above average Atlantic Hurricane Season is being predicted for 2021 with Elsa being named the first Atlantic Hurricane on July 2, 2021.

However, hurricanes are not the only storms that may present a challenge in our lives. There are many other unpredictable storms and disasters that can wreak havoc such as the condo collapsed on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida that left dozens dead.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time sharing useful information about how to survive the various storms or our lives. Additionally, we will also explore the benefits that storms can sometime have.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy