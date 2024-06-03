Three defendants plead not guilty as pro-Palestine activists rally outside Tampa courthouse

An activist speaks outside the Edgecomb Courthouse in Downtown Tampa // Chris Young 6/3/2024

3 of the 13 defendants arrested during a protest at the University of South Florida pled not guilty Monday. Pro-Palestine activists gathered outside of a Tampa courthouse during their arraignments.

About 25 people waved signs and chanted outside of a courthouse downtown. The group was slightly smaller than the protests 2 weeks ago, but had the same message.

“Free free Palestine! Free free Palestine! Free free Palestine!”

Protestors faced charges including unlawful assembly and trespassing.

Yun Zheng is an organizer with Tampa Alliance against Racist and Political Repression, and said she remains optimistic.

“I think we’re pretty confident that we can get the charges dropped. We’ve been able to get them dropped in many other varying legal situations before.”

Zheng says since the last protest, two of the protestors had charges dropped.