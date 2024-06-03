Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Three defendants plead not guilty as pro-Palestine activists rally outside Tampa courthouse

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
An activist speaks outside the Edgecomb Courthouse in Downtown Tampa // Chris Young 6/3/2024

Listen:

3 of the 13 defendants arrested during a protest at the University of South Florida pled not guilty Monday. Pro-Palestine activists gathered outside of a Tampa courthouse during their arraignments.

About 25 people waved signs and chanted outside of a courthouse downtown. The group was slightly smaller than the protests 2 weeks ago, but had the same message.

“Free free Palestine! Free free Palestine! Free free Palestine!”

Protestors faced charges including unlawful assembly and trespassing.

Yun Zheng is an organizer with Tampa Alliance against Racist and Political Repression, and said she remains optimistic.

“I think we’re pretty confident that we can get the charges dropped. We’ve been able to get them dropped in many other varying legal situations before.”

Zheng says since the last protest, two of the protestors had charges dropped.

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

school classroom
Uninsured children can get their immunizations for free

Kids going back to school this year will need up-to-date...

The Scoop: Tues. June 4th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Burn Ban in effect in Manatee County. Hillsborough County will...

LGBTQ pride
Gulfport raises the LGBTQ Pride flag; a Florida bill that died this year would have outlawed that

The city of Gulfport, Florida raised the Pride flag over...

Satellite image of Hurricane Irma in the Gulf of Mexico.
Get your hurricane disaster kit ready for this season

This hurricane season is forecast to be one of the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf Happy Throwback Thursday! 🎉 FundDrive Season is here, and we couldn’t resist sharing this awesome memory with you! Your support helps us continue spreading love and positivity throughout our local community and beyond. 🌟 Please consider donating to keep the good vibes going! ❤️ CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf #TBT Summer Fund Drive starts TODAY! Summer days are best spent with WMNF 88.5! Whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, tune in to the sounds of summer on your favorite community radio station. Support us today and ensure that the tunes keep coming all season long! Let's Elevate the community together! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate 🌊 Get ready to make waves this summer with WMNF 88.5! Our summer fund drive runs from May 29th to June 5th. 🎶📻 Show your support for Tampa Bay’s best station and snag some cool summer swag. Donate, enjoy great music and news, and help keep us on the airwaves. Don’t miss out—elevate your summer vibes with WMNF 88.5! 🌞🎉 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: