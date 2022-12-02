Tom Hood and the Tropical Sons – Ukulele Music

Tom Hood and The Tropical Sons joined us ahead of their show with WMNF’s annual Uke it Out Fest! We talk all about the uke, where it comes from, and how tom and the Ukulele society of Tampa Bay bring joy in every strum. Check it out!
