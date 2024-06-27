Donate Now!
Top 6 weekend and 4th of July activities

Posted on by Andrew Sparks
Tampa 4th of July Boat Parade

Sparkman Wharf and Tampa Riverwalk

Thursday July 4, 4 – 9:30 p.m.

FREE for spectators

Celebrate July 4th with Star Spangled Banner festivities at Sparkman Wharf. Along Tampa’s Riverwalk there will be a Boat Parade, Water Ski Show, Blessing of the Fleet, and fireworks! Boats will be decorated in red, white and blue and compete for the most patriotic vessel! Prize bags will be provided for all registered boaters. Registration is required to participate in the boat parade. Admission is free for spectators! VIP tickets are available for purchase to view the water ski show, parade and fireworks with seating, drinks, and food. Umbrellas are allowed but outside chairs and coolers are prohibited.

For more information visit: The Tampa Riverwalk

Parking and Viewing Locations:

Armature Works

Channel Drive

Curtis Hixon Park

Davis Island

Sparkman Wharf

Tampa Convention Center

Water Works Park

Schedule:

Water Ski Show – 6:00 p.m.

Boat Parade Arrival at Sparkman Wharf – 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks at Sparkman Wharf – 9:00 p.m.

 

Star-Spangled Salute Concert

Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

2101 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers

Thursday July 4th, 6 – 9:45 p.m.

FREE | VIP tickets available

The River District Alliance has partnered with the City of Fort Myers and The Caloosa Sound Amphitheater to host an unforgettable Independence Day celebration! The concert will begin with a tribute to Southwest Florida Veterans followed by a Star-Spangled Salute with The Venice Symphony Jazz Orchestra. Under the direction of Peter Barenbregge, the orchestra will perform a mixed selection of powerful patriotic anthems, pop tunes, and big-band classics. Two world-class vocal soloists Michelle Amato and Jeremy Gaynor, from NBC’s The Voice, will perform patriotic tribute with The Venice Symphony Jazz Orchestra before the event concludes with a spectacular fireworks display!

The Star-Spangled Salute is a family-friendly event that invites residents and visitors to celebrate America’s independence in a festive outdoor setting.

For more information visit: Caloosa Sound Amphitheater.

 

Art of Motion: Solo Exhibition by Madeline Curtis-Long

Woodfield Fine Art Gallery

2323 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Saturday June 29, 5 – 9 p.m.

FREE

On June 29th, 2024, the Galvez-Woodfield Fine Art Gallery will unveil “The Art of Motion,” the inaugural solo exhibition by Madeline Curtis-Long. This exhibit features black and white first edition prints and multimedia pieces, capturing the essence of movement through still photography and vibrant art. Experience a unique artistic journey that pushes the boundaries of contemporary photography!

Contact: [email protected]

Website: Eventbrite

 

Bees and Bloom

USF Botanical Gardens

12210 USF Pine Drive, Tampa

Saturday June 29, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FREE

Join an immersive experience where seasoned gardeners and beginners alike can learn expert techniques for cultivating pollinator-friendly gardens. The USF Botanical Gardens is offering free lessons this Saturday that delve into the vital role of bees, butterflies, and other pollinators while browsing through a curated selection of native plants. Enrich your gardening knowledge, support local pollinator populations, and foster biodiversity in your own backyard!

Contact: [email protected]

Website: University of South Florida

 

Tampa Bay Screams Horror Convention

Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center

4951 78th Avenue N, Pinellas Park

Friday June 28, 5 – 10 p.m. | Saturday June 29, 12 – 5 p.m.

$20 day pass | $30 weekend pass

Tampa Bay Screams celebrates its 9th anniversary this weekend! The convention was created by horror fans for fans of grindhouse, drive-in, arthouse, cult classics, and midnight movie cinema. Celebrate horror, sci-fi, and fantasy with fellow fans, shop at the Dealer’s Dungeon, and meet celebrities who make the movie magic happen!

Contact: [email protected]

Website: Tampa Bay Screams

 

Graphic Worlds: Exploring Comic and Anime Art

Imagine Museum

1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Friday June 28 – Sunday June 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$5-$15

Imagine Museum, in partnership with Tampa Bay’s Metro Convention and Comic Convention, presents its latest exhibition, ‘Graphic Worlds: Exploring Comic and Anime Art’! From June 28th through June 30th visitors are invited to dive deep into the worlds of comics and anime with an extensive art showcase crafted by talented international artists. The artwork showcased includes paintings, illustrations, sculptures, glass art, and video art. Discounts are included for Metro Con pass holders.

Contact: [email protected]

Website: Imagine Museum

