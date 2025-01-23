Donate Now!
Trading sand for snow in Florida

Posted on January 23, 2025 • by Kaitlyn Serafin
2025 Snow in Tallahassee. By City of Tallahassee.
2025 Snow in Tallahassee. Photo provided by the city of Tallahassee for WMNF News.

Freezing temperatures and wind chills continue to move across the southern United States, including Florida. 

This chilly weather is the result of polar vortex disruption from a combination of Gulf of Mexico moisture, cold air, and a low-pressure system.

The morning hours of Wednesday brought a record-setting 10-inch snowfall in Milton, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

Many Floridians in Tallahassee witnessed snow for the first time, taking the chance to start snowball fights and build snowmen, WCTV reported.

However, snow turned to sleet and left behind frozen cars and streets.

For now, I-10 just reopened traffic from Mile Marker 70 to the Alabama/Florida State Line. Authorities still urge extreme caution while traveling to the Panhandle via I-75.

Florida State University, Florida A&M University, and the University of West Florida are closed and expect to reopen January 27th.

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles took to X to urge Florida drivers “to stay off the roads unless there is no alternative.” They said freezing temperatures and dangerous road conditions are expected to continue through Friday.

Though the Tampa Bay area should not expect snow and frozen streets, lows will stay in the 40s through Friday. The weather is expected to warm back up to the 70s this weekend, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties’ cold weather shelters are open through Friday.

One Response to "Trading sand for snow in Florida"

