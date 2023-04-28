Treasure Island LEED Cities Gold certification

Share this:

The City of Treasure Island has achieved an environmental certification.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design or LEED is a type of green building rating system.

The LEED system was created by the U.S. Green Building Council. Treasure Island implemented changes that improved sustainability which led them to receive the LEED for Cities Gold certification.

The president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council said it created LEED for Cities “to help local governments advance responsible, sustainable solutions for energy, water, waste, transportation” and other factors that contribute to quality of life.