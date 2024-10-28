Trulieve puts $28 million into the Florida cannabis amendment campaign

Marijuana. By Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, May 2011.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

With the Nov. 5 election nearing, the Trulieve cannabis company contributed another $28 million last week to an effort to pass a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana.

As of Saturday, Trulieve had made $141 million in cash and in-kind contributions to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is leading efforts to pass the proposal, according to the state Division of Elections website.

In all, Smart & Safe Florida had raised $148.77 million in cash and received about $953,000 in in-kind contributions.

The committee had about $7.48 million in cash on hand as of Saturday. Gov. Ron DeSantis is helping lead efforts to defeat the proposal, which appears on the ballot as Amendment 3, and state agencies have run controversial television ads aimed at dissuading voters from supporting the measure.

The “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana.