Two experts examine the state of education in Florida

We look at what is going on with education in Florida — books are getting banned, vouchers for private schools are likely to become more widespread, and high school student-athletes may even have to disclose information about their menstrual histories.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe, we spoke about education in Florida with two guests.

Bianca Goolsby, with Teaching For the Culture, was a full-time teacher but left to advocate for children and the disparities that many of them are facing all around Florida.

Rev. Dr. Russell Meyer is the executive director of the Florida Council of Churches.

Among the other topics we talked about were the AP African-American History course and big changes at New College of Florida.

