U.S. Education Secretary expresses solidarity with Florida’s LGBTQ students over “Don’t Say Gay” bill

The Bill

The U.S. Education Secretary has spoken with LGBTQ students in Florida. He says he supports students even if their governor does not.

The Florida Legislature passed a bill that supporters call the “Parental Rights in Education” bill. But opponents called it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Opposition from the U.S. Secretary of Education

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said he opposes the bill.

According to The Associated Press, Cardona expressed this is in a phone call with teachers and parents last Thursday.

The bill would prevent younger students from learning about sexual orientation and gender identity. Supporters claim Cardona does not understand the purpose.

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has expressed support for the bill in the past and is expected to sign it.

