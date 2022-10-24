Unclaimed Chance Drawing prizes from Tom Petty Tribute ~ 10/22/22

It was a great show with tons of fun!! ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF.

We did a “Targeted Raffle’, so everyone picked where their chances to win went!! Then, we had “second chance” gifts from Girls Rock, too. There were 3 prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

Red Mesa $50 Gift Card: 805502

A Pair of tickets to Keller Williams at Skipper’s on 12/9/22: 805383

Tom Petty/Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Used CD Pack: 805312

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially: Potter – Joe Kahl, Red Mesa Restaurant Group, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Independent Bar & Cafe (Seminole Heights), Girls Rock and La France in Ybor City!!

All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift.

THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!