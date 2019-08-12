Unclaimed prizes from Americana Drawing, 8/10/19

Thanks to all who attended this hot & “very Florida” (A nice way to say sweaty!!) 14th Annual Americana Fest at Skipper’s… Especially to those who took a chance on buying a ticket to WIN!  A few lucky winners left the show before picking up their gifts ~ Here are the unclaimed PRIZE Chance Drawing ticket numbers:

WMNF Beverage Bottle: 746298

Goodies from WMNF Community Partners ~

Cabot Creamery Cooperative Schwag Bag and $20 in store coupons746526

Melitta Coffee & Peace Tumbler, by potter Joe Kahl: 746638

To claim a gift, the winning ticket must be presented at WMNF.  All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner.  If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or missjulie@wmnf.org ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: Cabot Creamery Cooperative,  Potter Joe Kahl, Melitta Coffee, La France & the Hub Bar…  We hope you enjoyed the show!!