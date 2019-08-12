Unclaimed prizes from Americana Drawing, 8/10/19

WMNF Beverage Bottle: 746298
Goodies from WMNF Community Partners ~
Cabot Creamery Cooperative Schwag Bag and $20 in store coupons: 746526
Melitta Coffee & Peace Tumbler, by potter Joe Kahl: 746638
To claim a gift, the winning ticket must be presented at WMNF. All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner. If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or missjulie@wmnf.org ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Potter Joe Kahl, Melitta Coffee, La France & the Hub Bar… We hope you enjoyed the show!!