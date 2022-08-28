Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at Groovefest ~ 8/27/22
It was a great show and not even a wee sprinkle of rain could dampen the mood!! ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were 4 prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:_____________________________________________________________Mad Dogs and Englishmen $50 Gift Card: 804833A Pair of tickets to Keller Williams at Skipper’s on 12/9/22: 804827CD 12 -pack: 8048601Choice of Autographed CD or LP from Donna the Buffalo: 804922_____________________________________________________________Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially: Vendor – Ahna Clark, Potter – Joe Kahl, Mad Dogs & Englishmen, and La France in Ybor City!!Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!