Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at Uke It Out 8.0

Posted on by Miss Julie
Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at Uke It Out 8.0 ~ 12/2/23

The 8th Annual Ukulele Fest was great at Cage Brewery!! Thanks to all who brought their uke and/or put their face in the place… Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF.  There were 5 prizes left on the table after the show that remain unclaimed, including the GRAND PRIZE UKULELE…
Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:
_____________________________________________________________
CD 12 pack: 172101
Mikey’s Aloha Shirt (XL – 2 colors to pick from, or take a WMNF tee): 172351
WMNF Joe Kahl Peace Mug with Cabot $4 off coupons (x 5 – $20 value): 175780
Imagine Museum, St Pete – Pack of 4 passes (expire 1/1/24): 175998
AND the Grand Prize – Luna Coral Soprano Mahogany Uke w/ Gig Bag: 172239 ____________________________________________________________
Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes: Two Mahoghany Soprano Ukuleles, courtesy of  Luna Guitars/Ukuleles, Emily & Mikey’s Aloha Shirts, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Potter Joe Kahl, G. Pepper’s Grille & Tavern, Cage Brewing, The Imagine Museum!!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift.

All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.

THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!

