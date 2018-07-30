Share this:

Unclaimed prizes from Mick Jagger’s Birthday Tribute at Jannus Live 7-27-18

It was SO HOT on Friday, 7/2718, but the music was rockin’!! ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were lots of prizes left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

_____________________________________________________________

WMNF Passport (10 tickets to upcoming WMNF shows!): 294736

CD Block: 1873901

Cage Brewing GC: 294343

La France GC: 449010

Vintage Tee-shirt Poster: 449214

Book – Old Gods Almost Dead: The 40 Year Odyssey of The Rolling Stones: 449227

Steve Harvey CDs: 449134, 449033, 449016, 449104 & 1873873

A Pocket Constitution, CD & coozies: 293790

_____________________________________________________________

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially The Hub Bar, Daddy Kool Records, Cage Brewing, La France, and musician, Steve Arvey…!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail missjulie@wmnf.org to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!