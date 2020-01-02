Unclaimed Prizes from New Year’s Eve Chance Drawing

Thanks to everyone who joined WMNF at the Cuban Club in Ybor City to ring in the New Year… Especially to those who took a chance on buying a ticket to WIN!  A few lucky winners left the show before picking up their gifts ~ Here are the unclaimed PRIZE Chance Drawing ticket numbers:

WMNF Benefit Pass for 2: 806336

Todd Snider at Centro Asturiano: 806885

Goodies from WMNF Community Partners:

Bella’s $75 Gift Cert & Cookbook: 806980
Painted Fish Studio Giclee Print: 806786
“Tasty Starts Here” Gift Basket: 806721
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra at Capital Theatre, 1/18/20: 806546
Corona Gift Bucket/Basket: 806554
Cabot Creamery Gift Cert: 806362

To claim a gift, the winning ticket must be presented at WMNF.  All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner.  If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or missjulie@wmnf.org ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: St Petersburg Museum of Fine Art, Painted Fish Studio, Bella’s Italian Cafe, Donna the Buffalo Band, Spaddy’s Coffee, Ponce de Leon’s Archaeological Park, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Cage Brewing, The Capitol Theatre, Daddy Kool, Great Explorations Museum, La France, Mark Hartung of CDZ Sales & ALL of the performers…  We hope you enjoyed the show!!