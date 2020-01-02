Unclaimed Prizes from New Year’s Eve Chance Drawing

WMNF Benefit Pass for 2: 806336
Todd Snider at Centro Asturiano: 806885
Goodies from WMNF Community Partners:
To claim a gift, the winning ticket must be presented at WMNF. All charges for sending a ticket to 88.5FM and mailing of prizes, falls to the winner. If you hold one of these winning tickets, please contact Miss Julie, ASAP during business hours at 813-238-8001 or missjulie@wmnf.org ~ Thanks again for your participation and especially thank you to these Community Partners: St Petersburg Museum of Fine Art, Painted Fish Studio, Bella’s Italian Cafe, Donna the Buffalo Band, Spaddy’s Coffee, Ponce de Leon’s Archaeological Park, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Cage Brewing, The Capitol Theatre, Daddy Kool, Great Explorations Museum, La France, Mark Hartung of CDZ Sales & ALL of the performers… We hope you enjoyed the show!!