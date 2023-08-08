Uncovering the Hidden Link Between Mental Health and Underlying Toxicities

Dr. Fred Harvey explores the connection between mental health issues and underlying toxicities in this podcast series. He suggests that toxicities such as mold, petrochemicals, and mycotoxins could be the cause of mental and emotional symptoms experienced by children during the pandemic. Dr. Harvey challenges the current healthcare paradigm and emphasizes the importance of addressing underlying health issues rather than solely relying on medications. He discusses the role of environmental factors in the development of schizophrenia and advocates for a holistic and respectful approach to treating individuals with the condition. The podcast also covers natural remedies for bunions, joint pain management in arthritis and sickle cell disease, the benefits of fish oil and nattokinase, toenail fungus treatment, and the importance of a balanced diet. Overall, the podcast provides valuable insights into the connection between mental health, physical health, and toxicities.