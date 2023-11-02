Donate Now!
Understanding the Impact of Mold Toxicity with Dr. Fred Harvey (Previously Recorded)

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
Mold toxicity and its health implications are a significant concern in the United States, with potential links to neurodegenerative diseases and various respiratory and inflammatory conditions. Dr. Fred Harvey, an expert in the field, believes that mold toxicity is a widespread problem, affecting an estimated 50% of all buildings in the country. His perspective is shaped by the health risks associated with mold and mycotoxins, including respiratory problems, sinus and lung issues, inflammatory issues, vascular system dysfunction, and neurologic dysfunction. He also highlights the challenges faced by individuals with mold toxicity, such as difficulty in breaking leases and lack of recognition from landlords. Dr. Harvey emphasizes the importance of testing for mold, mycotoxins, and other toxins, as well as implementing measures to remove the source of exposure and support the body’s detoxification processes. Join Dr. Fred Harvey on this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast as he delves deeper into this critical health issue.

 

 

(00:03:56) The Impact of Aspergillus Fumigatus and Mycotoxins

(00:07:34) The Link Between Mold Toxicity and Neurodegenerative Diseases

(00:11:12) Mold Toxicity and Indoor Air Quality Assessment

(00:19:24) Flavonoid-rich Gotu Kola: Healing and Brain Boost

(00:30:27) The Rising Mental Health Crisis in Summer Camps

(00:37:17) The Overlapping Symptoms of Mold Toxicity and Long COVID

(00:42:00) Mold Contamination and Extensive Damage in Hardwood Floors

(00:49:34) Revolutionizing Health Monitoring with Wearable Devices

