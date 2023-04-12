Union restrictions head to full Florida House

Share this:

With the Senate already giving approval, a controversial proposal that would place new restrictions on public-employee unions is ready to go to the full House.

The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday approved the House version of the proposal (HB 1445), sponsored by Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville.

The bill would make a series of changes, such as preventing dues from being deducted from most workers’ paychecks.

The restrictions would not apply to unions representing law-enforcement officers, correctional officers and firefighters.

Union members from across the state spoke against the bill Tuesday.

The proposal has moved forward after the Florida Education Association teachers union was a key backer of Democrat Charlie Crist’s unsuccessful bid last year to unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“There’s no problem to be fixed,” Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, said Tuesday. “This is vindictive and a mean bill.” But Black said the bill will increase transparency and accountability and ultimately help workers and unions. “There is nothing to fear in this bill,” he said.

The Senate voted 23-17 on March 29 to pass its version of the bill (SB 256).

©2023 The News Service of Florida