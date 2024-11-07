Update on the health of Leonard Peltier, a prisoner at Coleman, north of Tampa

Leonard Peltier mural on a Mission District storefront. Photo by Gary Stevens photo. Creative Commons/attribution from Flikr.

Leonard Peltier was convicted of murder in the deaths of two FBI agents in a 1975 shooting. He is being held at the United States Penitentiary, Coleman, which is north of Tampa. Many people think he was wrongly convicted and is a political prisoner. On Oct. 31, the Free Leonard Peltier Now X account posted that Peltier was released from the hospital and that he still needs medical care. WMNF spoke with Jean Roach, president of the ILPDC Board.

Jean Roach, International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee

“Well, Leonard’s been sick for a while and he continues to get worse every day. When he had COVID when he was inside Coleman, he was denied proper care. One, including basic drinking water. And everyone knows that Coleman has a bad water problem.

“So I just feel that his continued decline due to diabetes and his other heart issues can be avoided, you know, with the proper care. And one is real basic — is exercise. And when they’re on 24-hour lockdown, you don’t get that. And you know, a lot of the other prisoners suffered the same fate.

“So what we need to do is, you know, basically get the basic human rights thing, the human rights issues just brought to the real basic levels of, ‘Hey, we’re human, he’s human. Everybody there is human and they deserve basic health care and water for one.'”

Listen to the full show here; video is below

“So, Leonard right now, he’s going for executive clemency and he’s been for a long time. There’s been so many people that have been released, you know. People have shot at presidents and stuff like that and they’ve been released.

“Leonard Peltier has been in there for almost 50 years and there was no credible evidence — his initial trial was a railroad. So everybody knows the case. There’s so many violations all the way down from basic human rights constitutional, federal, even international laws are broken to keep Leonard or get him into the prison.

“And with all that, they still continued their vendetta. The FBI is the one reason why he’s in there.

“And they’re not allowed on our reservations in the very beginning. They should never have been there. And the reason why they came to Ogalla in 1975 was looking for somebody that stole somebody’s cowboy boots. What is that? That’s just a manufactured lie to have a reason to be there because they were there illegal. We have 1868 treaty which states has rules on that.

“And they continued to ignore our pleas for Leonard to be released as an elder. His co-defendants were acquitted on the basis of self-defense. That would be the same thing for him and anybody was there at that camp. It didn’t really matter what and who did what. The bottom line is we have a right to defend our freedom and they defended us as children, saved our lives. So he should not be in prison.”

Watch this interview:

Also on Tuesday Café on Nov 5, Election Day

Craig Latimer

On the last day to vote in the 2024 General Election, we spoke with Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, Craig Latimer, about how people can drop off mail ballots and what they should know about Election Day.

McKenna Schueler

We also spoke with Orlando Weekly staff reporter McKenna Schueler about labor issues at the University of South Florida and about what to watch for in Central Florida on Election Day.

Watch this full show:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.