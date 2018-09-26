USF art installation asks: What is freedom?

Share this:

What is freedom? An interactive public art installation at the University of South Florida is giving people the chance to answer this question as part of the For Freedoms 50 State Initiative. They wrote their ideas of freedom on yard signs and placed them outside the Marshall Student Center on campus Wednesday. WMNF asked some students, faculty and staff at USF about their ideas of freedom.

Here’s the response from Autumn Oliver (a junior in English), Dr. LaTasha Thomas (from student support services), Mallory Wood (a junior in health services) and Sarah Howard (the curator of public art at USF):

And here’s how these people responded, including Odalo Louis Eguabor and Abigayle Renk:

For Freedoms is inspired by Norman Rockwell’s 1943 paintings of the four universal freedoms as imagined by Franklin Delano Roosevelt — freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.