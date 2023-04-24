Volunteers of the Year for 2022 are honored with a PARTY!

Share this:

WMNF, the Best Little Radio Station on Planet Earth, has been Volunteer-Powered since 1979.

It is our privilege and pleasure to work with so many generous people, who give time and energy each week, some even on a daily basis. We couldn’t be who we are or where we are without so much help. On Sunday, April 23rd, we held an in-person Volunteer Appreciation Party to celebrate all of these wonderful humans at Rick’s on the River in Tampa.

These are a few who are being recognized for exceptional efforts in the year 2022:

WMNF Volunteer Awards for 2022 went to:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Laurie “Lu” Berlin (Tuesdays with the LuLus)

Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award presented by the WMNF Board of Directors – Nancy Johnson (Mo’ Blues Monday)

Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation “Above & Beyond” Award – Cameron Dilley (Friday Morning Show)

New Volunteer of the Year – Ashley VanHauvart – Revenge of the Synth & First Call

Volunteer of the Year – Joanna Kellogg

Programmer of the Year – Steve “Hitman” Williams – Soul Party

New Programmer of the Year – Kellan Martin – Excellent Zest

Overnight Programmers of the Year – Chris Gorman, Bryan Hinkson & Esme Russell – Big Gay Radio Show

Program Assistant of the Year – Brad Banks – Freak Show

The Jen Germaine News Volunteers of the Year – Liz Lanier, Donna Davis & Amina Spahic – Surly Voices

New News Volunteer of the Year – Colleen Cole

Operations Volunteer of the Year – Tom Collins (Retro Jukebox, 60’s Show)

Board Operators – John Dunn, Tom Collins

The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteer of the Year – Lee “Flee” Courtney (Mondays 12-3pm)

Administrative Volunteer of the Year – Cassandra Gibson (Wednesdays 3-6pm)

Vicki Santa Development Award – Susan Sampson

Membership Volunteer of the Year – Alida Duchene (Saturday Bluegrass)

“Above & Beyond” Volunteers – Paula Sandusky, Teri LaRosa, and the entire Cox Family… Phillip, Gina, Noah, Nadia and Nathaniel Cox (The Dorm Room & Acoustic Peace Club)

Yours in Community, Peace and Love –

Miss Julie, Volunteer Coordinator

WMNF 88.5FM, Tampa