Volunteers of the Year for 2022 are honored with a PARTY!

WMNF, the Best Little Radio Station on Planet Earth, has been Volunteer-Powered since 1979.
It is our privilege and pleasure to work with so many generous people, who give time and energy each week, some even on a daily basis. We couldn’t be who we are or where we are without so much help. On Sunday, April 23rd, we held an in-person Volunteer Appreciation Party to celebrate all of these wonderful humans at Rick’s on the River in Tampa.
These are a few who are being recognized for exceptional efforts in the year 2022:
WMNF Volunteer Awards for 2022 went to:
Lifetime Achievement Award – Laurie “Lu” Berlin (Tuesdays with the LuLus)
Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award presented by the WMNF Board of Directors – Nancy Johnson (Mo’ Blues Monday)
Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation “Above & Beyond” Award – Cameron Dilley (Friday Morning Show)
New Volunteer of the Year – Ashley VanHauvart – Revenge of the Synth & First Call
Volunteer of the Year – Joanna Kellogg
Programmer of the Year – Steve “Hitman” Williams – Soul Party
New Programmer of the Year – Kellan Martin – Excellent Zest
Overnight Programmers of the Year – Chris Gorman, Bryan Hinkson & Esme Russell – Big Gay Radio Show
Program Assistant of the Year – Brad Banks – Freak Show
The Jen Germaine News Volunteers of the Year – Liz Lanier, Donna Davis & Amina Spahic – Surly Voices
New News Volunteer of the Year – Colleen Cole
Operations Volunteer of the Year – Tom Collins (Retro Jukebox, 60’s Show)
Board Operators – John Dunn, Tom Collins
The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteer of the Year – Lee “Flee” Courtney (Mondays 12-3pm)
Administrative Volunteer of the Year – Cassandra Gibson (Wednesdays 3-6pm)
Vicki Santa Development Award – Susan Sampson
Membership Volunteer of the Year – Alida Duchene (Saturday Bluegrass)
“Above & Beyond” Volunteers – Paula Sandusky, Teri LaRosa, and the entire Cox Family… Phillip, Gina, Noah, Nadia and Nathaniel Cox (The Dorm Room & Acoustic Peace Club)
Yours in Community, Peace and Love –
Miss Julie, Volunteer Coordinator
WMNF 88.5FM, Tampa