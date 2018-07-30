Voter registration in Florida ahead of the primaries

Share this:

Today was the last day to register to vote/change registration, to be able to vote in the August 28th primary.

The deadline for voter registration for the November election is October 9, 2018.

There are 12,927,318 people registered to vote in Florida as of June 30, 2018, according to Florida’s Division of Elections: 4,562,533 registered Republicans; 4,792,599 Democrats; 3,489,449 No Party Affiliation (NPA); and 82,737 minor parties. It is estimated that more than 21 million people call Florida home.

The NPA group has grown steadily over the last 20 or more years, with now almost 28% of registered Florida voters eschewing either major political party. These numbers don’t mean that one party will necessarily dominate in upcoming elections. The demographics within the parties contain groups that frequently vote (seniors) and groups that don’t (under 30, though it will be interesting to see if that holds this year). It will also be interesting to see if Florida will continue to have closed primaries (only registered Democrats & Republicans can vote) for much longer.

If you haven’t yet registered to vote for the general election, you can do so here

Of that FL new-voter group, here is the age breakdown:St Pete Polls tweeted some interesting info about new voter registrations in Florida yesterday. As of July 10th, 2018, there are 835,076 people who had registered to vote in Florida since the November 2016 general election.

17-29 = 33%

30-49 = 29%

50-69 = 29%

70+ = 10%

FL new-voter group, racial breakdown:

White = 60%

Black = 10%

Hispanic = 20%

Asian = 2%

Other = 7%

FL new-voter group, gender breakdown:

Female = 48%

Male = 47%

Maybe the most striking number is this one:

FL new-voter group, political party breakdown:

Republican = 28%

Democrat = 28%

Other/NPA = 44%

And check out the woke central Florida!

Tampa = 27%

Orlando = 23%

Miami = 15%

West Palm Beach = 10%

Fort Myers = 9%

Jacksonville = 8%

Pensacola = 4%

Panama City = 2%

Tallahassee = 1%

Gainesville = 1%

While people get added to the polls, people also get removed. If they haven’t voted for 2 major election cycles (4 years) and haven’t returned mail sent to their last address (and don’t respond to ads put in newspapers) they will be removed. Here are the stats for removals since the 2016 election: