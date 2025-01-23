Donate Now!
“WAKE-UP CALL” on Morning Energy

Posted on January 23, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
"Wake-Up Call, Amsterdam" by owlnl66 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
“The universe is not short on wake-up calls.  We’re just quick to hit the snooze button”….Brené Brown

From late season hurricanes, unprecedented wildfires and record breaking snowfalls, the world continues to be plagued with many environmental, economical, political and personal challenges which has led some to experience a “wake-up call”.

“walk-up call” commonly refers to an event that triggers a sense of urgency or motivation to take action or make a change as it relates to a difficult or dangerous situation.

As it relates to the environment, climate experts, like The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released a report in 2022 (https://www.ipcc.ch) that was billed a “wake-up call” to humanity as it relates to climate changes and the importance of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Wake-up calls can be impactful and transformative only if we make a conscious decision to act on them. But unfortunately, oftentimes due to complacency, we sometimes respond to wake-up calls too late, whether it relates to our health, relationships or unfulfilled dreams.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the impact of “wake-up calls” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna. on Friday from 4-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring topic.  And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.

