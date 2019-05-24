“War, Honor, and Sacrifice” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Memorial Day is an American holiday and is observed on the last Monday during the month of May. During the Memorial Holiday weekend some people may decide to participate in or be a spectator of a Memorial Day ceremony while others may simply choose to reflect.

Thousands of our military troops are still serving in the Middle East. Hence, many people not only have mixed emotions about America’s involvement in the Middle East, but also about war in general. On Morning Energy, we are going to highlight major wars, talk about conflicts that lead to war (in the world, and in our personal and professional lives), discuss PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder), and also discuss some of the benefits of war.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!