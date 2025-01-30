The Problem of Poop

Mariella Smith & George Cassady

Former Hillsborough County Commissioner and longtime environmental activist Mariella Smith and Assistant County Administrator and environmental engineer George Cassady joined MidPoint to discuss how to address the problems of poop, fecal matter, and sewage. It’s a dirty subject, but someone has to talk about it! We covered sewage spills, septic tanks & stinky beaches, along with the difficulties from the remaining leaky legacy septic tanks in our urban communities like Seminole Heights and Carrollwood, and the problems associated with development sprawl and expanding the county’s Urban Service Area beyond its water and sewer infrastructure capacity. Also, we noted that President Trump’s recently rescinded Executive Order to pause or cancel all Federal funding grants would have caused the interruption or cancelation of numerous sewage management projects already in process.

