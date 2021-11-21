What to look forward to on Sustainable Living WMNF Tampa

Sustainable Living WMNF Tampa
Mondays 11AM
With Hosts Tanja Vidovic, Grace Benhke, and Kenny Coogan
11-29-2021 Well built bikes with Jon Dengler
12-6-2021 Shell’s Feed Store Urban Farming resources with Marissa Byrum
12-13-20021 Lemongraft and- Hydroponics in Shipping containers (Brick Street Farms) with Andy O’Malley
12-27-2021 Bok Tower nature programs with Cissy Stanko
1-3-2021 Lemongraft Connecting local growers to local community
1-10-2021 Florida Farm Finder with Jillian Rebecca Childs
1-24-2021 Abby’s Organic Community Farm with David Housefield
1-31-2021 Pinellas County – Sustainability and Resiliency Coordinator with Hank Hoddle
2-7-2021 Sunken Gardens, native wildflowers, benefit birds/pollinators with Jen Tyson
2-14-2021 Flowers and Chocolate with Danielle Rewild Bouquet
2-21-2021 Moringa and Neem with Jay McGee
2-28-2021 Growing Mangos – choosing varieties with Noris Ledesma
3-14-2021 Teaching sustainability and gardening to our youth with Kenny Gil