“Where Is The Love” on Morning Energy

” Where is the love in what you are doing?”….Karen Witemeyer

On February 11, 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII (58). Three days later a victory parade was held on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) in downtown Kansas City, turning a beloved celebratory event into a horrific crime scene.

Historically, Valentine’s Day has been associated with romantic love. However, mass shootings or any other sinister event can tarnish the positive image that we once held in our minds.

It has been said that there is a “thin line between love and hate”, which simply means that relationships can be complicated and result in things being so similar that they can blend into each other.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring “where is the love” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.