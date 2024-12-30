Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Tampa Bay

Posted on December 30, 2024 • by Chris Young
Share

This New Year’s Eve, Tampa Bay will be lit up with events. Here’s a few: 

St. Petersburg: 

NYE at the Pier, the St. Pete Pier’s New Year’s Eve celebration, starts at 8 p.m. The event is free, open to the public, and will feature DJs, food vendors, games, champagne bars, and more. Parking will be limited at the Pier, so the City of St. Pete encourages attendees to arrive early.

Fireworks will be visible from the St. Pete Pier and along St. Pete’s downtown waterfront parks. The show will last approximately 20 minutes.

Find more info here.

Clearwater: 

Amplify Clearwater will be hosting Light It Up Clearwater. This year’s fireworks display will take place on the most northern part of Sand Key Park (but Sand Key Park will be closed to the public). Best viewing area is the southern part of Clearwater Beach but the fireworks will be visible along the beach.

Find more info here 

Tampa:

Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, is coming back to Tampa.

This year, he’s headlining “New Years Eve with DJ Diesel” at Armature Works, with a fireworks display at midnight.

Or catch Ludacris perform at the Cuban Club, along with DJ’s, live entertainment, and a one hour open bar. 

 

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF's daily digest of news headlines for the Tampa Bay area & Florida
The Scoop for Monday, December 30th, 2024

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. President, has died at 100...

Duke Power truck
Duke, Tampa Electric Seek Storm Costs

©2024 The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — After facing...

Adolescent holding a phone.
Moody Seeks Halt in Age Verification Case

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE...

Florida House of Representatives
New Year Brings 10 New Laws

By Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday
Player position: