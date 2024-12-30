Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Tampa Bay

This New Year’s Eve, Tampa Bay will be lit up with events. Here’s a few:

St. Petersburg:

NYE at the Pier, the St. Pete Pier’s New Year’s Eve celebration, starts at 8 p.m. The event is free, open to the public, and will feature DJs, food vendors, games, champagne bars, and more. Parking will be limited at the Pier, so the City of St. Pete encourages attendees to arrive early.

Fireworks will be visible from the St. Pete Pier and along St. Pete’s downtown waterfront parks. The show will last approximately 20 minutes.

Find more info here.

Clearwater:

Amplify Clearwater will be hosting Light It Up Clearwater. This year’s fireworks display will take place on the most northern part of Sand Key Park (but Sand Key Park will be closed to the public). Best viewing area is the southern part of Clearwater Beach but the fireworks will be visible along the beach.

Find more info here

Tampa:

Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, is coming back to Tampa.

This year, he’s headlining “New Years Eve with DJ Diesel” at Armature Works, with a fireworks display at midnight.

Or catch Ludacris perform at the Cuban Club, along with DJ’s, live entertainment, and a one hour open bar.