Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

With undocumented immigrants at 4% of state population, critics dispute $566 million cost to healthcare system

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
medical worker
Medical worker. By gorodenkoff via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration released new data showing the financial costs of undocumented immigrants on the state’s healthcare system. But with undocumented immigrants being only 4% of the state population, critics say the new report has flaws and questions that need answering.

The report claims that undocumented immigrants have cost the state $566 million in expenses. But the report also claims a broader range of possible costs, too.

“The thing that the report says that I think is a lot clearer is the number could be anywhere between zero and 2.6 billion, so they honed in on this 566 number, but really it could be anywhere in between.”

Ana Goni-Lessan is the state watchdog reporter for USA Today Florida.

SB 1718 is a controversial immigration law passed last year. It requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to ask patients about their immigration status – and that may contribute to the wide estimate range.

“Well, the discrepancy is you’re not required to answer that question, ‘Are you here lawfully in the United States?’ So you have people who either answered yes, no, or decline to answer.”

Alexis Tsoukalas is a policy analyst with Florida Policy Institute. She mentions that a different, more thorough report went to legislators than the one AHCA released to the public officially.

“There’s a lot more context around the limitations of the data in the report that went to the legislature. For example, it talks about how uncompensated care has actually declined in the state over the past decade. None of that is mentioned in the public report and on the dashboard.”

She says other data can cast doubt on the stats.

“Over the past decade, the undocumented population has significantly declined by over 240 thousand people. So, if we know they’re only 4% of the state population, and according to AHCA’s dashboard, less than 1% of those responding to the survey, visiting these hospitals, it shows these Floridians are actually underrepresented in healthcare already. So they’re much less likely to be a burden on the medical system.”

Read the report here. 

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

A man wearing headphone in a radio studio
Former police homeless liaison officer discusses Florida’s controversial encampment law

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put his signature on...

City of Tampa is doing a tree giveaway

The City of Tampa is giving away trees. City of...

passports
The Pinellas Clerk’s Office is hosting an annual Passport Day event

The Pinellas Clerk’s Office is hosting an upcoming annual Passport...

The Scoop: Fri., April 5, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Beach water quality advisory The Florida Department of Health in...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! Feast your eyes on our Amazing Tropical Heatwave Sponsors! Coming to the Cuban Club, Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Tickets are on sale NOW ($40 Advanced – $50 on the day of the show) We’ll see you there! CLICK HERE==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 to grab your ticket as a gift for someone or YOURSELF and be sure to follow our AMAZING Sponsors tagged on this post! Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 6pm and goes up until 1am!! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Ajeva a funk/rock band from St. Petersburg, FL! Get ready for epic melodies and distinctive vocals that pair perfectly with their deep grooves. You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook or tune in at 88.5 on the radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Da' Soul Kitchen
Player position: