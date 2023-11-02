WMNF 88.5 FM receives fantastic accolades in Creative Loafing’s 2023 Best of the Bay awards

BEST TRIBUTE TO HIP HOP – STAFF PICK

“Hip-hop turned 50 years old this year, and there wasn’t a better place to celebrate than inside the home of Tampa Bay’s community radio station, WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM. The folklore around late WMNF host Kenny K always involves some kind of story about how on Saturday nights, WMNF’s old station parking lot would be packed to the gills with people trying to hangout while Kenny—who died in 1994 following health complications—played what was, at the time, the only hip-hop programming in Tampa Bay. For its 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration last month, the station’s lot was beyond capacity once again, as DJs, rappers and community members moved in, out, and about the building during a six-hour block of special programming dedicated to what is perhaps the country’s greatest contribution to music. The spirit of Kenny K was alive and well on that night, and let’s hope the station doesn’t wait another 50 years to throw another party like that.” wmnf.org

– Creative Loafing