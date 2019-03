Share this:

Typically held the 2nd Tuesday of the month, the next meeting is March 12, 6-7pm at WMNF.

We will discuss development initiatives for the coming fiscal year.

1210 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33603

For more information, contact WMNF Development Director Laura Taylor at 813-865-8260 or laura@wmnf.org.