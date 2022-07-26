Wednesday, August 24, 7pm. During the pandemic, this meeting is initiated via WMNF and held over Zoom to discuss development projects. For more information, email Development Director Laura Taylor at [email protected]
Home Blog Uncategorized WMNF Development Committee August Meeting
by Laura Taylor and filed under Blog, Uncategorized.
Wednesday, August 24, 7pm. During the pandemic, this meeting is initiated via WMNF and held over Zoom to discuss development projects. For more information, email Development Director Laura Taylor at [email protected]
We use cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. For details, see the WMNF Privacy Policy.