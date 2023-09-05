WMNF Fall Fund Drive 2023

Share this:

Our Fall Fund Drive is upon us. We will be raising funds for the October 4th – 11th Membership Drive, beginning now. Don’t wait to donate, show your support for WMNF 88.5FM and your favorite programs today! Help us start our next fiscal year strong by donating now.

WMNF Celebrates 44 Years in Tampa Bay

WMNF has a lot to celebrate and we couldn’t have done it without your support. The last 44 years on the air, a successful year of outreach to our community, an updated program schedule, launch of a new marketing campaign with billboards (have you seen them?), and so much more excitement in the coming year! Check out our 44th Birthday Party on Friday, September 29th at the Floridian Social Club in downtown St. Petersburg featuring the Iguanas & Divine AF – More info and tickets here.

How To Give

Join The Circle Of Friends. Joining the COF is easy and gives WMNF a base of support to rely on. Click here and join today. The larger the circle grows, the more impact we can have on the Tampa Bay Area. You can join by giving as little as $5 a month! Already a Circle of Friends member? Consider upping your level of donation.

Give once. A one time donation of any size will help WMNF continue our mission in Tampa Bay. Click here to see what gifts you can receive for your one time donation.

What You Get for Your Support

In addition to the great music, news, and public affairs programming you expect, here are some great thank you gifts you can take home for supporting us during this drive.

Locally Designed Art, You Can Wear

WMNF hires local artists each fund drive to create a design for a T-Shirt that helps you show your love for WMNF around town, while supporting us and local artists. This drive’s shirt was designed by local St. Petersburg artist, Steve Madden.

Other Swag items you can pledge for include our Soup-er Bowl & Spoon set or a WMNF Blanket (60″ x 50″):

Circle of Friends Benefits

A thank you gift that matches your giving level. You get one every year, just ask!

Special ticket contest giveaways, only for Circle Members.

Become a member-supporter, renew a lapsed membership, join the Circle, or increase your monthly giving… It all keeps WMNF strong into the future. Thanks and Peace.