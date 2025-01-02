WMNF SOTD: Always Ran by Shevonne

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 2, 2025 is Always Ran by Tampa artist Shevonne.

As she says in the song, all her life she never liked walking, so she always ran. Are you starting off 2025 walking or running?

Shevonne Philidor is a genre-defying sensation, electrifying audiences with her Alternative R&B and Indie Pop sound, and leaving a lasting impression with her captivating stage presence. She has performed all over. As the frontwoman of Shevonne & The Force, she’s currently rocking the high seas with Virgin Voyages, and her music is making waves on Amazon Prime and beyond. With a voice that’s equal parts power and passion, Shevonne is an unstoppable force in the music industry, and her music is a must-experience.

Follow her: https://www.instagram.com/shevonneofficial/

As a Bonus here is Shevonne’s “For My City”:

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.