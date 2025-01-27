WMNF SOTD: Cryin’ & Pleadin’ by GA-20

The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday January 27, 2025 is “Cryin’ & Pleadin” by GA-20, fresh off winning of Best Blues Band of the Boston Music Awards.

The fresh warm fuzz of Billy Boy Arnold’s classic is instantly recognizable, while still combining the vital raw energy that brings audiences to their live shows.

GA-20 is the musical brainchild of Matthew Stubbs, a 16-year veteran of legendary blues master Charlie Musselwhite’s touring band. Since 2018, GA-20 has been at the forefront of traditional Blues revival. Stubbs, along with guitarist & vocalist Cody Nilsen and drummer Josh Kiggans, strives to bring traditional Blues to the front lines of the modern roots music scene. (see right).

“Cryin’ & Pleadin’” is the first single from the band’s upcoming EP Volume 2, and a renewed commitment to their take on the tradition.

GA-20 so impressed the crowd at Tropical Heatwave last year, we are bringing them back for Tropical Heatwave 2025! Get your tickets and see the preliminary lineup here.

For more info on GA-20: https://ga20band.com/