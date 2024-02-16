Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

WMNF Spring Fund Drive 2024

Posted on by Staff
Share

Our Fundraising Campaign has arrived! We will be raising funds for the February 21st – 28th Membership Drive, beginning now. Don’t wait to donate, show your support for WMNF 88.5FM and your favorite programs today! Help us start our year strong by donating now.

How To Give

Join The Circle Of Friends. Joining the COF is easy and gives WMNF a base of support to rely on. Click here and join today. The larger the circle grows, the more impact we can have on the Tampa Bay Area. You can join by giving as little as $5 a month! Already a Circle of Friends member? Consider upping your level of donation.

Give once. A one time donation of any size will help WMNF continue our mission in Tampa Bay. Click here to see what gifts you can receive for your one time donation.

What You Get for Your Support

In addition to the great music, news, and public affairs programming you expect, here are some great thank you gifts you can take home for supporting us during this drive.

Locally Designed Art You Can Wear

WMNF held a contest for T-shirt artwork, and this is the winner of this fund drive!  Show your love for WMNF around town, while supporting us and local artists, with this limited edition thank you gift. This T-shirt is 100% Cotton and was designed by Florida artist, Doug Wright

Our other new gift items for this drive include:

A WMNF Umbrella, automatic opening, fade-resistant, 42” arc matching fabric case.

A 100% Cotton Twill Tote Bag, the 5 oz. tote is made from cotton and pre-consumer cotton.

A Pinewood Planter Box, the cube box is made of pinewood and comes with a mixed herbs seed packet, peat pellets, and packaging wrap with printed planting instructions.

Find WMNF Swag here!

Circle of Friends Benefits 

  • A thank you gift that matches your giving level. You get one every year, just ask!
  • Special ticket contest giveaways, only for Circle Members.
  • Join The Circle Of Friends

 

Become a member-supporter, renew a lapsed membership, join the Circle, or increase your monthly giving… It all keeps WMNF strong into the future. Thanks and Peace.

Artist: Doug Wright

WMNF Artist Competition Winner, 2023 

Part of WMNF’s mission is to support local artists.  

One of the ways we do that is by providing opportunities for local artists to be featured here at WMNF through various marketing mediums. WMNF ran a call for artist submissions to create a WMNF t-shirt design. Three designs were chosen for the fiscal year and these designs will be made into limited edition t-shirts and offered at the station as thank you gifts to supporters. In this fund drive we highlight artist, Doug Wright and his butterfly design. 

 

Tags
,

You may also like

The Hip Abduction at Gasparilla Music Festival 2021 | David Rañon WMNF
WMNF Simulcasts GMF Sunday February 18th

Brace yourselves for an event that sets your soul on...

“Where Is The Love” on Morning Energy

” Where is the love in what you are doing?”….Karen...

WMNF welcomes it’s first Communications Manager, Ernesto Reitich

Welcome Ernesto Reitich as WMNF’s first Communications Manager! He will...

The Ultimate Reggae Legends

Writer Richie Unterberger agrees there have been scores of books...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: 🎵 Dawson Hollow 🎵 Tune in at 2 pm for an awesome interview and great music as they prep for their upcoming show at #GMF Watch live on FB, YouTube, or 88.5 on the radio dial! #Music #wmnf #communityradio 🌷 Get ready, because the WMNF Spring Fund Drive is just around the corner! 🎉 We've got some fantastic shows lined up, and have a special reveal in store: a T-shirt designed by the incredibly talented local artist, Doug Wright! 🎨 But none of this would be possible without YOU, our amazing listeners. ❤️ Your support means the world to us, and together, we're building something truly special here at WMNF. 🌳 Let's continue to grow our WMNF family and keep spreading the love for independent, community-powered radio! 📻 #WMNFSpringDrive #SupportLocalArtists #GratefulListeners #Wmnf 🎶 INTERVIEW SERIES ALERT! 🎤 We've got some amazing interviews coming your way with artists from the #GasparillaMusicFest lineup! Get ready to hear all about their music and more 🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio #ArtistInterviews ➡️ CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE ⬅️ Shelby Sol on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE Friday, February 9th at 2pm Fil Pate Musics on WMNF's SATURDAY BLUEGRASS, Sat February 10th at 9am Pusha Preme on WMNF's WAVES OF THE BAY Sat February 10th at 10pm JudyAnne Jackson on WMNF's ACOUSTIC PEACE CLUB, Sun February 11th at 1:15pm It's time for a #Throwback that never goes out of style! DJ CenFlo wearing the shirt we all want! Catch him every week on Saturday Night Shutdown! CLICK LINKTREE TO LISTEN Saturday 8-10pm! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🌴🎉🎶 Tune in to IT'S THE MUSIC with Harrison Nash as we honor Bob Marley's birthday today from 1-3pm! 🎶❤️ Feel the One Love vibes and groove to the timeless rhythms of the legend himself, as we celebrate unity through music. CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #BobMarley #ReggaeBirthday #WMNFCommunityRadio 🎸🎤📻 📸 Photo by Bill Fairs on Unsplash
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival