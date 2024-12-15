WMNF Studio Guest: Dylan Zangwill, Rock Star in Training

One of the greatest joys of a music lover is to discover an artist new to them that blows them away and has them clicking “repeat” or turning the vinyl back over to Side A. One of the greatest joys of a community radio DJ is having an artist come into the WMNF studios and talk about their craft and perform some songs right there for listeners.

It was a great morning Friday in WMNF Studio 1 because DJ Spaceship and I were able to do exactly this. 17 year old musical powerhouse Dylan Zangwill joined us for an hour to selection some tunes, talk music and inspiration, and play and sing some songs. As one listener commented, “Man, he was crushing it this morning!!!!”

In my day job I work with kids and young adults so I have a decent idea what a typical teenage boy does. Video games, sports, YouTube watching, etc. Dylan Zangwill is not typical; he exudes a rare blend of raw talent, emotional depth, and a reverent nod to the greats who came before him. Almost as if he was reincarnated from one of those greats: Leon Russell, John Lennon, Waylon Jennings. Or channels those still living: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sturgill Simpson.

His voice, a striking feature of his music, recalls the raw intensity of Robert Plant with its ability to shift from a whisper to a wail, which as I said on-air “makes the sound engineer work to keep the levels right”. Zangwill doesn’t just sing; he emotes, channeling pain, joy, and wonder into every note.

On the instrumental side, Zangwill’s proficiency is staggering. Before age ten he was entertaining staff of the Pennsylvania brewery that his father owns. His continual practicing has led to keyboard work that has the ability to conjure a soundscape that feels both vintage and fresh. You can hear shades of Rick Wakeman or Jon Lord in his playing—those progressive rock flourishes that elevate the music to something almost cinematic. And he wails on the Hammond B3, which personally is my favorite instrument. If you scroll down you can see his skill age 14 on “America’s Got Talent”.

His skill with the guitar is equally noteworthy, showcasing a dynamic range that oscillates between fiery solos and delicate fingerpicking. One could easily imagine Zangwill trading riffs with the likes of Brian May or Duane Allman in another era.

Perhaps what’s most striking about Zangwill’s music is his songwriting. Despite his age, his lyrics exhibit a wisdom and introspection that suggest a soul well beyond his years. He delves into themes of love, identity, and resilience, crafting poetic narratives that resonate deeply. His ability to weave storytelling into his songs.

In a world increasingly dominated by artificiality in music, watching Zangwill from just a view feet away is a refreshing reminder of what it means to create art that feels timeless. But he doesn’t eschew technology. He streams music regularly on Instagram and Tiktok and has many YouTube videos.

It was joy to have Zangwill in the studio and I look forward to following is long successful career!