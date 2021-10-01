WMNF Volunteer Committee/Board Election 2021 – Results are in

Share this:

Thank you to all of the candidates who tossed a hat in the ring to serve on the Volunteer Committee and NBSF Board of Directors.

The volunteers who have been elected by RadioActivists to fill these seats are:

Volunteer Committee – 2 Year term – Michael “KTUF” Bagby

Board of Directors/Volunteer Committee – Youth Seat (1 year term) – Amina Spahic

Board of Directors/Volunteer Committee – (1 year term) – Cameron Dilley

Board of Directors/Volunteer Committee – (2 year term) – JoEllen Schilke

Committee members Gabrielle Ayala, Grant Hart and Katarina Lauver were all retained as members of the Volunteer Committee for another 2 year term. Congratulations to all of you – We look forward to hearing from you soon.

Please know, all voices are welcome at the Volunteer Committee. We look forward to having a positive, collaborative group working towards a bright future for WMNF.

We appreciate all you do for Community Radio, everyone.

Peace, Miss Julie – Volunteer Coordinator