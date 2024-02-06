Donate Now!
WMNF welcomes it's first Communications Manager, Ernesto Reitich

Welcome Ernesto Reitich as WMNF’s first Communications Manager! He will be responsible for the public image of our community radio on the web, social media, and all other written communications. He will be working most closely with Shari in Development. But, he will certainly seek out and develop digital content for WMNF Events, show pages, and help promote the great stuff produced in News & Public Affairs.

Since he’s new to Tampa, feel free to share some of your favorite things. If you also like Garcia Marquez, Kerouac, and Seinfeld you’ve got a good place to start talking with Ernesto. We’re all very lucky and excited to have him as our newest staff and WMNF community member.

A few words from Ernesto:

My name is Ernesto Reitich, and my journey began in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela. Twenty-four years ago, I made the life-changing decision to move to the United States, where I’ve since built a life filled with cherished memories alongside my two amazing kids and my wife.

I studied Literature and Journalism. Professionally, I’ve had the opportunity to work with companies like Yahoo!, Univision, Fox Sports, ESPN, and Dish Network.

But beyond the boardrooms and office spaces, I find true happiness in the simple joys of life. Whether it’s soaking up the sun on the beach, kayaking, walking around and enjoying good food.

Some of my favorites: Speaking of food, some of my fondest memories revolve around the flavors of home, like my mom’s comforting Milanesa with smashed potatoes and my wife’s delicious “Pasticho,”.

When it comes to literature and art, I find inspiration in the works of Garcia Marquez, Kerouac, Bukowski, Carver, Neruda, Van Gogh, and Dali. In terms of entertainment, my tastes are eclectic. I love cinematic masterpieces like “Cinema Paradise,” “Big Fish,” and “Pulp Fiction,” with Quentin Tarantino standing out as my favorite director and TV series like “Seinfeld,” “The Sopranos,” and “30 Coins” are among my favorites.

My favorite moments are those spent with loved ones, nothing compares to the joy and love I find in my children, Anthony and Stella. They are my greatest treasures.

Regards,

Ernesto

