WMNF’s September All Station Meeting & Social Time

WMNF’s Volunteer Committee will host a zoom All Station Meeting on Thursday, September 14th, 2023. There will be a social time from 6:30 to 7pm, and then the meeting will start. The meeting is open to all of WMNF’s stakeholders – volunteers, staff, board, listeners, and supporters. Plus the 88.5fm~curious.

The two main topics of the meeting will be Volunteer Elections and a presentation of the proposed 2024 budget. There will be some other updates and discussion. Budgets are great road maps to what the station will be doing and working on.

September 14th is also WMNF’s Birthday (don’t forget about our fab Birthday Bash on September 29th, with The Iguanas!

Please write [email protected] for the zoom link for the meeting.