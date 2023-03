Share this:

Women have long played an important role in historic preservation. We talked to long-time preservation advocate Linda Saul-Sena and Jane Hernandez of the Chiselers, a group of women that have been focused on preserving the University of Tampa’s Plant Hall since 1959.

