World’s biggest bounce house comes to Tampa

The Big Bounce America is headed back to Tampa this weekend.

It’s the largest touring inflatable event worldwide.

Seven inflatables, including the world’s largest bounce house, are offered. At 24,000 square feet, it’s about half the size of a football field and nearly as tall as a three-story building.

Attendees will find The Giant, a 900-foot obstacle course, and several themed attractions including sports and space-themed inflatables.

Designated times are offered for certain ages. Toddlers (age 3 and younger), juniors (age 7 and younger), bigger kids (age 15 and younger), and adults (age 16 and older) can all have their own time to play.

Noa Visnich is the tour manager.

She said the 2025 event will likely be much busier than previous years.

“We’ve added a lot more, so if you’ve been here in the past expect a lot more colors and activities, and inflatables obviously,” Visnich said.

Big Bounce added a New York City-themed attraction called City Escape which features inflatable skyscrapers.

Visnich said other new features will include VIP tickets with expedited entry and a goody bag.

The event will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds Friday to Sunday. Visit Big Bounce America’s website for tickets.