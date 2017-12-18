The FCC killed net neutrality. What’s next?

Share this:

The FCC has killed net neutrality; we look at what’s next — we hear what two FCC Commissioners said just before their vote, our guest in the studio talked about next steps for people who still want to save net neutrality.

Last Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission, FCC, voted along party lines to reverse Obama-era net neutrality rules.

We hear the pre-vote speeches by FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel (a Democrat) and FCC Chair Ajit Pai (a Republican).

Our guest in the studio was Laila Abdelaziz, with Fight for the Future, a group working to save net neutrality. On it’s website, it’s described as “A nonprofit working to expand the internet’s power for good.”

Listen to the show:

Here’s audio we didn’t have time for from FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn (D) :

Watch: