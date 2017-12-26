St. Pete protest planned in case Trump fires Mueller

Share this:

President Donald Trump said last week that he is not considering firing the special counsel who is leading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign; but Trump opponents are preparing to protest just in case the president does fire Robert Mueller.

For example, the Indivisible group for Florida’s 13th Congressional District plans to host a rally in Demens Landing, St. Petersburg, if Trump fires Mueller.

To find out more, WMNF News interviewed Andrea Smith, an organizer with Floridians Against Corruption and Treason, or FACT.

Listen:

The south Pinellas protest will be at Demens Landing in St. Pete either the day of or the day after the firing.

information from the Associated Press was used in this report