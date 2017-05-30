The Misunderstood Affliction on Life Elsewhere

Share this:

Julie Rehmeyer was so sick she sometimes couldn’t turn over in bed. The top specialists in the world were powerless to help, and scientific research on her disease was at a near standstill. She was running out of money. And she was all alone, with no one to care for her. This is the beginning of her powerful and emotive memoir, Through The Shadowlands – A Science Writer’s Odyssey Into An Illness Science Doesn’t Understand.

As an MIT-trained mathematician, Julie was determined to find a solution to her illness. She had exhausted all reasonable ideas, so she turned to an unreasonable one. Leaving behind everything she owned, Rehmeyer drove to the desert, testing the theory that mold in her home and belongings was making her sick. Julie Rehmeyer felt as though she were going to the desert to die. What was her affliction and why is it so misunderstood? Julie Rehmeyer talks candidly with Norman B about her inspiring memoir, next on Life Elsewhere.

