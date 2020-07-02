10,000 new coronavirus cases in Florida; report describes state as “trending poorly”

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources
Florida added another 10,000 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours since Wednesday.
That is six times higher than where the daily record stood less than a month ago. The state also reported 67 deaths today for the second time in a week. The seven-day average for daily fatalities is now back over 40, a 30 percent increase from two weeks ago.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, hospitalizations increased by more than 300 and deaths by 68 in the last 24 hours. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in Florida is the highest since early May. A total of 3,718 people have died here. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to a new high of more than 50,000 per day Thursday.
A new report from a nonprofit COVIDExitStrategy.org has evaluated the reopening strategies for all the states.
Like most states, Florida is “trending poorly” with rising coronavirus infections making re-opening the economy unsafe.
Susan McGrath is the executive director of FCAN, the Florida Consumer Action Network.
information from the Associated Press was used in this report