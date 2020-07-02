10,000 new coronavirus cases in Florida; report describes state as “trending poorly”

Share this:

Florida added another 10,000 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours since Wednesday.

That is six times higher than where the daily record stood less than a month ago. The state also reported 67 deaths today for the second time in a week. The seven-day average for daily fatalities is now back over 40, a 30 percent increase from two weeks ago.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, hospitalizations increased by more than 300 and deaths by 68 in the last 24 hours. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in Florida is the highest since early May. A total of 3,718 people have died here. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to a new high of more than 50,000 per day Thursday.

A new report from a nonprofit COVIDExitStrategy.org has evaluated the reopening strategies for all the states.

Like most states, Florida is “trending poorly” with rising coronavirus infections making re-opening the economy unsafe.

Susan McGrath is the executive director of FCAN, the Florida Consumer Action Network.

Listen:

Watch the interview here:

Listen to the 3:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 2 July 2020:

information from the Associated Press was used in this report