“Cherishing The Moments” on Morning Energy

We Cherish Emma" by geishaboy500 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

“Be happy in the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more”…Mother Teresa

Death is not a favorite hot topic of discussion for many, yet it’s simply unavoidable and a part of the circle of life. Despite the inevitable, losing a loved one is never easy to accept. However, the best thing that one can do to help best prepare themselves for the inevitable is to do their best to cherish each moment with others

Join Me Renna, from 4-6am for special musical journey about this topic as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.